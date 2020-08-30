e-paper
Foodies may relate to this adorable baby's reaction over seeing his food. Watch

Foodies may relate to this adorable baby’s reaction over seeing his food. Watch

This video was shared on the child’s mother, Jane Roggen’s Instagram account.

it-s-viral Updated: Aug 30, 2020 16:35 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the baby named Hughes.
The image shows the baby named Hughes. (Instagram/@sooplainjane )
         

Are you someone who gets easily excited when they smell or see their favourite dish? If so, then this video of a baby named Hughes may speak to your foodie soul.

The clip was shared on Hughes’ mom, Jane Roggen’s account. “Like mother, like son,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording shows baby Hughes sitting on a sofa. The cameraperson shakes a bottle of baby milk while approaching the tiny tot. “Me, when I see food headed my way,” reads the text on the screen.

The child’s face perks up into a huge smile as soon as he notices his food. Check out the cute expression here:

Since being shared on the photo and video sharing platform, this post has, expectedly, received a whole lot of love. The video currently has over one lakh views. Additionally, the clip has garnered nearly 5,000 likes and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the share. One person said, “So sweet”. Another individual wrote, “This made our day”. This recording sort of made our day too.

“So precious!” read one comment under the post, and we cannot say we disagree. An Instagram user simply stated, “Cuteness level 100”. Now that is a sentiment we wholeheartedly agree with.

Somebody else proclaimed, “I must have watched this 10 times minimum”.

What are your thoughts on this recording? Do you act like baby Hughes when you see your food arrive too?

