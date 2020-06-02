Forget Romeo and Juliet, these kitties are the new exemplars of love. Watch

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 17:56 IST

Love stories are something that people have adored since ancient times. But there are some love stories that etch a deep mark in the pages of history. No, we are not talking about Romeo and Juliet. We are talking about a feline version of the said couple whose love seems equally immortal as that of the lovers created by Shakespeare. This clip showing the slow and steady development of a purrfect love story of two kitties is something that is bound to melt your heart.

Posted on TikTok, the clip starts with the picture of a beautiful jet black cat with gleaming eyes. A text describing the situation comes on top of the picture saying, “There’s this neighbour’s cat who comes to greet our cat at 2/3 am.” The video goes on to show that the person filming has allowed their cat to go out and say hi to the other kitty. Thanks to Cupid’s arrow both the cats seem to develop a liking for each other.

The story goes on to show that the TikToker’s cat waited for the black cat by the window with yearning in her eyes. And the gentle black cat surely came.

Check out the complete love story in the video

The clip has garnered over 4.4 lakh views and tons of requests for a part 2 of the love story. The owners obliged and posted some more glimpses of the adorable duo.

Here’s how netizens reacted

“I just melted, oh my heart,” writes a TikTok user. “Romeo and Juliet Kitty version,” says another. “May cupid bless them with the cutest kittens,” comments a third.

What do you think of this purrfect couple?