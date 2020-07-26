e-paper
Foster pupper zoomies through the first backyard it has ever had. Makes netizens fall in love

Foster pupper zoomies through the first backyard it has ever had. Makes netizens fall in love

Looks like these foster doggo parents have decided to adopt this particular pupper.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 26, 2020 13:29 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a pupper running around in the backyard as another one watches on.
The image shows a pupper running around in the backyard as another one watches on. (Reddit/@PropLiftingMofo)
         

This doggo is doing a little zoomie here, a little zoomie there, and a little zoomie straight into our hearts. Check out these exciting runs of a pooch that has just been adopted by this hooman family.

Posted on Reddit on July 26, the video is almost 35 seconds long. The clip has been shared with a descriptive caption reading, “Our first foster has never had a backyard before. I fell in love 5 minutes in, and then he licked my face to seal the deal. Meet my new best friend, Kirby! My old boy is so impressed with Kirby’s speed. Lol #fosterfail #winning”.

The recording opens to the shot of a backyard. Herein, a blonde-furred pupper can be seen zooming around in the greenery. The doggo runs around the entire backyard as the foster parents giggle with glee in the background. Their other canine, a black-furred pooch, sits calmly watching the other enjoy the garden. The video ends with the foster puppy cooling itself down with a quick sip of water, before taking off again.

Our first foster has never had a backyard before. I fell in love 5 minutes in and then he licked my face to seal the deal. Meet my new best friend Kirby! My old boy is so impressed with Kirby’s speed. Lol #fosterfail #winning from r/Zoomies

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘zoomies’, the post has induced many ‘awws’ from netizens. The clip currently has nearly 3,500 upvotes and almost 100 comments-both of which are rapidly increasing.

Here is what Redditors had to say about this adorable zoomer. One person said, “Thank you for fostering, and failing”. To this, another individual inquired, “Does fosterfail mean keeping forever?”. The original poster responded to this, “Yes! It means we fostered him and decided to adopt. We need to rename foster fail. Cuz I don’t feel like I failed at all”. Indeed, how could such an excellent addition to the family ever be considered a failure?

“Made my day. Love the laugh-track,” read one comment on the subreddit. A Reddit user proclaimed, “Awww Kirby you are so cute and your happiness shows”.

What are your thoughts on this video?

Also Read | Doggo named Rufus plays on grass for the very first time, loses all chill. Watch

