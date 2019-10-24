From whale to snake, images of animals getting CAT scan intrigue Twitter

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:14 IST

Striking images of a lion getting a CAT have attracted people’s attention on Twitter. Though old, the images are creating a stir after recently being shared by a user on the micro-blogging site. The three images show the big cat sedated and bound on a CAT scan machine.

The pictures – which were originally shared in 2018 – are of a lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, reports Fox News. The big cat named Tomo had an infection and the scan was done to determine its health condition.

“Talk about a cat scan...,” Twitter user Chris Hogan dropped this pun-filled caption along with the images of the lion.

Talk about a cat scan... pic.twitter.com/GAgD2lYF8n — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

Not just the big cat, in his tweet thread, Hogan eventually shared images of all sorts of animals getting CAT scans. It includes giraffe, whale, snake, bear, and more.

Take a look at some of the images he shared:

I thought that was a teddy bear at first. pic.twitter.com/URZ2JYC54d — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

Seriously, they put a bunch of fricken animals in this thing. pic.twitter.com/uAEei5DUHL — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

It's still a cat scan if we scan the snake that ate your cat. pic.twitter.com/S0Y0wnVowQ — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

Whale, would you look at that. pic.twitter.com/QJZM5VUGvp — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

Whale, would you look at that. pic.twitter.com/QJZM5VUGvp — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

Ok, I'd like to see where the rest of the giraffe is in this picture. Is his ass just hanging out in the hall?



(I stole these pictures from a Facebook page that didn't give a good link to the source of these images. https://t.co/HYcLyNkq3k) pic.twitter.com/7EktCBlFEQ — Chris Hogan (@Hogan698) October 22, 2019

Hogan’s tweets attracted varied comments from tweeple. While some were simply surprised, some wondered what would happen if their sedative wear off mid-scan.

Check out how people reacted:

After the cat scan, this guy administers the lab tests. pic.twitter.com/79TOxid2qT — on a mission from dog (@raker1000) October 22, 2019

Praying the sedatives don’t wear off before they’re done... 😉 — Gophergutz (@Gophergutz1) October 22, 2019

Really cool! I want to scan my dogs!!! — Quynh Truong (@cardioQT) October 23, 2019

What do you think of this tweet thread?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:52 IST