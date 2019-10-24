e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Oct 24, 2019

From whale to snake, images of animals getting CAT scan intrigue Twitter

Images show the big cat sedated and bound on a CAT scan machine.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 24, 2019 17:14 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Not just the big cat, in his tweet thread, Chris Hogan eventually shared images of all sorts of animals getting CAT scans
Not just the big cat, in his tweet thread, Chris Hogan eventually shared images of all sorts of animals getting CAT scans(Twitter/@Hogan698)
         

Striking images of a lion getting a CAT have attracted people’s attention on Twitter. Though old, the images are creating a stir after recently being shared by a user on the micro-blogging site. The three images show the big cat sedated and bound on a CAT scan machine.

The pictures – which were originally shared in 2018 – are of a lion at the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, reports Fox News. The big cat named Tomo had an infection and the scan was done to determine its health condition.

“Talk about a cat scan...,” Twitter user Chris Hogan dropped this pun-filled caption along with the images of the lion. 

Not just the big cat, in his tweet thread, Hogan eventually shared images of all sorts of animals getting CAT scans. It includes giraffe, whale, snake, bear, and more.

Take a look at some of the images he shared: 

Hogan’s tweets attracted varied comments from tweeple. While some were simply surprised, some wondered what would happen if their sedative wear off mid-scan.

Check out how people reacted: 

What do you think of this tweet thread?

First Published: Oct 24, 2019 16:52 IST

tags
top news
Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
Uddhav reminds BJP of ‘50-50’, Fadnavis reaches out to rebel winners
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
In Haryana, 21 constituencies with tight races could hold key to power
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
BJP will lead next govt in Maharashtra, but expect Sena to play hardball
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Chopper with Northern Army Commander on board force-lands in J-K, all safe
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Haryana CM Khattar retains Karnal as state heads towards hung assembly
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Owaisi’s rise continues as AIMIM looks to expand base
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Raj Thackeray’s MNS fielded 110 candidates in Maharashtra, leads in 1 seat
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
Four things Haryana and Maharashtra counting trends tell us
trending topics
Haryana Assembly Election ResultMaharashtra Election ResultAssembly Election Results 2019 Live UpdatesHaryana Assembly Election Result 2019 Live UpdatesMaharashtra Assembly Election Result 2019 Live Updates
don't miss
latest news
India News