Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Anand Mahindra pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi with this tweet

Updated: Oct 02, 2020 17:40 IST

Today, on Gandhi Jayanti, netizens have flooded social media platforms with various posts to pay their respects. Business tycoon Anand Mahindra also joined in to pay his respects, on the 151st birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, with a tweet.

Mahindra shared a photo of the Mahatma working on a charka. “I pray that no matter how affluent, powerful or influential a nation we become, we never forget that people around the world respect India most because of a man who wore only a loincloth... #GandhiJayanti2020,” he tweeted along with the picture.

Take a look at the post:

I pray that no matter how affluent, powerful or influential a nation we become, we never forget that people around the world respect India most because of a man who wore only a loincloth... #GandhiJayanti2020 pic.twitter.com/xUVdZUH4HY — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) October 2, 2020

Shared few hours ago, the post has garnered over 1,300 likes along with numerous comments from netizens.

Once, our great leader Mahatma Gandhi said "My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him". Today, we remember him as a symbol of peace, non-violence and for his humbleness, but also as the earnest seeker after truth. — Yogendra767 (@yogendra767) October 2, 2020

बापू 🌺🇮🇳🌺महात्मा

महा-जनतंत्र खडा करके बिना महा-जनहानी के महा-शक्ति को कमजोर, लाचार कर परास्त किया — Rishi Nimoda Keer (@nimoda_r) October 2, 2020

He won the fight without even fighting, that was how he fought. — Shubham (@helloiamshubham) October 2, 2020

Mahatma Gandhi was born as Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi on October 2, 1869.

