Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: 20 chefs take 10 days to make this chocolate Ganesha

it-s-viral

Updated: Sep 02, 2019 18:58 IST

With Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations on in full swing, social media is flooded with photos and videos of various kinds of Lord Ganesha idols. Among them is this special eco-friendly Ganesha idol made entirely out of chocolate. Restaurateur and chocolatier Harjinder Singh Kukreja has posted a picture of the special Ganpati idol. His post is collecting lots of reactions on Twitter.

In his tweet, Kukreja mentions that the special Chocolate Ganesha was created in 10 days by no less than 20 chefs. They used more than 100 kgs Belgian Chocolate to create the idol.

This is our 4th consecutive year of the Chocolate Ganesha! It took a team of 20 chefs, 10 days and 100+ Kgs Belgian Chocolate to make this eco-friendly Ganesha. pic.twitter.com/EN85okaNx8 — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 2, 2019

Since being tweeted about an hour ago, the picture of the chocolate Ganesha has collected over 700 likes and more than 80 retweets.

“Absolutely brilliant,” says a Twitter user. “That looks really amazing! Congrats to the team for this brilliant work!” says another. “Applaud your brilliant idea. Wonderful way to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi,” says a third.

This the fourth year Harjinder Singh Kukreja has posted about chocolate Ganesha. “The intention is to inspire people to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi in eco-friendly ways,” he tweeted last year.

This is our 3rd year of making Chocolate Lord Ganesha. It took 10 days, 20 chefs & 65 kgs of chocolate for the #ChocolateGanpati to be made. The intention is to inspire people to celebrate #GaneshChaturthi in Eco-friendly ways! #गणेशचतुर्थी #GanpatiBappaMorya #GaneshUtsav pic.twitter.com/7ohIr6kHuw — Harjinder Singh Kukreja (@SinghLions) September 13, 2018

“We intend to immerse the Chocolate Ganesha in milk and distribute chocolate milk prasad to underprivileged kids in Ludhiana’s slum areas!” he posted in another tweet back in 2018.

First Published: Sep 02, 2019 18:58 IST