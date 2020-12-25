e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Garbage to minister’s office: Rescued cat adopted by authorities in Russian town

Garbage to minister’s office: Rescued cat adopted by authorities in Russian town

The cat’s rescue, broadcast on television and on social media, has made him a local celebrity.

it-s-viral Updated: Dec 25, 2020, 11:56 IST
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
Reuters | Posted By: Trisha Sengupta
MOSCOW
A cat rescued by a worker of a waste sorting plant lies in a swivel chair in the office of environment ministry in Ulyanovsk, Russia.
A cat rescued by a worker of a waste sorting plant lies in a swivel chair in the office of environment ministry in Ulyanovsk, Russia. (via REUTERS)
         

When a worker at a Russian waste-sorting plant rescued a cat from imminent death, he had no idea it would end up with an honorary title and napping in a government official’s chair.

Surveillance footage at the plant in Ulyanovsk, a city located around 700 km (435 miles) southeast of Moscow, on Monday showed worker Mikhail Tukash scooping up a white plastic bag from a conveyor belt and slashing it open to discover a black and white male cat inside.

“I felt something soft inside the bag,” Tukash, who was honoured by local authorities for the rescue, told the tabloid Moskovsky Komsomolets. “I cut the bag open slightly and I saw eyes looking back at me.”

A still image taken from video footage shows a worker holding a bag with a cat inside.
A still image taken from video footage shows a worker holding a bag with a cat inside. ( via REUTERS )

The cat’s rescue, broadcast on television and on social media, has made him a local celebrity. He has been adopted by the Ulyanovsk region’s environment ministry and unofficially given the position of deputy environment minister.

“The cat was on the brink of death,” the ministry said on Wednesday. “A little longer and it would have ended up in the trash separator.”

Pictures from the ministry showed the cat napping in a swivel chair in the office of environment minister Gulnara Rakhmatulina and exploring its new home.

The ministry has announced a nationwide contest to choose a name for the cat, which it said was found to be in good health after a vet examined him.

A cat rescued by a worker of a waste sorting plant is seen on a table in the office of environment ministry in Ulyanovsk, Russia.
A cat rescued by a worker of a waste sorting plant is seen on a table in the office of environment ministry in Ulyanovsk, Russia. ( via REUTERS )

“I want to appeal to pet owners: remember that you are responsible for those you have tamed,” Rakhmatulina said. “If you can’t keep your pet at home, you can always leave it in good hands or at a shelter.”

tags
top news
PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
PM Modi releases Rs18,000 crore as part of PM-Kisan scheme, addresses farmers across states
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
Apologise, Afghanistan tells China after busting its espionage cell in Kabul
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
India announce playing XI for 2nd Test, Gill & Siraj to make debuts
Opposition misleading farmers, says PM Modi
Opposition misleading farmers, says PM Modi
Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
Don’t fall prey to unauthorised mobile apps, cautions RBI
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
Filming at centrally protected monuments free until August 15
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
7 US lawmakers write to Mike Pompeo on farmers’ protest in India
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
PM Modi, President pay tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on 96th birth anniversary
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVENew Covid strainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia

don't miss

latest news

India news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In