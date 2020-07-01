e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Gentle German Shepherd accepts treat from toddler’s hand, licks it clean. Watch

Gentle German Shepherd accepts treat from toddler’s hand, licks it clean. Watch

Argento, the German Shepherd, acts like the perfect big brother.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 01, 2020 17:05 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows Argento, the dog and Greer.
The image shows Argento, the dog and Greer. (Instagram/@argento.the.gsd)
         

Kids and pets rule the Instagram world and this video shows both in the sweetest moment. A clip shared on the photo sharing app show a huge German Shepherd dog accepting a treat from his hooman baby brother in the gentlest way possible. Chances are this video will make you go ‘aww’.

The clip has been shared on Argento, the German Shepherd’s own page. It shows him sitting on a couch while his hooman brother Greer offers him a treat. Argento, who is twice Greer’s size, accepts the treat from his hand in a gentle manner. He then proceeds to clean Greer’s hand clean by licking any crumbs that may have remained. Guess he takes his big brother job really seriously. Greer, meanwhile, offer’s his hand to the GSD again, probably because he enjoyed it so much the first time.

“Don’t bite the hand that feeds you...” says the caption and looks like Argento paid heed to it. The video is just the sweetest. Take a look:

Shared four days ago, the video has collected over 41,000 views and more than 5,000 likes since. Of course the comments section is flooded with some delightful comments.

“Did the baby pull the cheeto out of his shoe? Omg that’s so cute,” wrote an individual, commenting on the shoe firmly held in Greer’s other hand. “Absolutely gorgeous! Such a sweet, smart, beautiful dog,” posted another and we couldn’t agree more. “So much sweetness going in here,” shared a third. “So gentle, what a good doggo,” wrote a fourth.

Some of Argento’s fellow four-legged furry friends also left their reactions.

“I can’t stop watching this! Just precious,” reads a comment from daisy_n_forest’s Insta page. “That is what we dogs do best. Wag! Wag!” wrote sadiewagwagrescuedog.

What do you think of this video?

Also Read | Little girl feeds German shepherd food with her hands. Watch heartwarming video

