Little girl feeds German shepherd food with her hands. Watch heartwarming video
This video will immediately melt your heart.it-s-viral Updated: Jun 26, 2020 18:19 IST
It’s hard to tell who the actual baby is in this video - the huge German Shepherd being hand fed his food or the little girl, way smaller than it - feeding it. However, what is absolutely clear in the video is that it shows a beautiful bond between a child and a dog. If you have lived with pets or still do or would like to bring one home, this video will immediately warm your heart.
The video has been shared on the Street dogs of Bombay Instagram page. The post shared along with the video talks about teaching children kindness and compassion for animals.
This little girl in the video can definitely teach a lesson on being kind. It’s adorable the way she feeds the doggo food as if it were a little puppy. The big GSD also happily gulps down the food bite after bite.
View this post on Instagram
PURE LOVE 🐾❤️🐶 The upcoming generations are the future, if we teach them kindness, compassion and empathy for animals we would certainly control any animal abuse ahead. The basic we can try to teach children's is to feed animals and try to make them communicate with them. Adding on children's can learn values of responsibility, love and caring. We have obsolete laws for animal cruelties, the current generation who think themselves as great and animals as inferior are certainly not humans anymore. If we want to coexist, nurture species and protect our animals, then we need to start from the roots. And the best would be preparing our young ones with the feeling of empathy towards animals. What you think? Will this be effective and one of the ways to ahead protect our animals? Share your views. Please #bekindtoanimals because #animallivesmatter #loveallanimals #animalliberation #feedastray #saveanimals #choosecompassion . . . . . . . - - - - - - - - #streetdog #petsarefamily #dontshopadopt #dogsworld #rescuepup #furfriends #animalwelfare #rescuepetsofinstagram #mustlovedogs #dogs_of_instagram #instagramdogs #thedodo #dogsarefamily #dogsarelove #someonenotsomething #SpreadKhushiya #straydog #straydogs #streetdogs #streetdogsofbombay #indiedog #SushantSinghRajput #animalsmatter
Posted two days ago, the video has collected over 8,000 likes and makes for a wonderful watch. People on Instagram have also left comments saying how adorable it is.
“No number of heart emojis or words can match this feeling,” reads a comment. “So cute,” comments an individual. “So much love,” writes another. “What a wonderful post to see first thing in the morning.This is how the kids should be taught to treat these gorgeous animals,” comments a fourth.
What do you think about this little girl and her furry friend?
Also Read | Kid leaves adorable letter offering to be a dog sitter for pup named Arthur