German shepherd dog launches a full-blown attack on its enemy a hair dryer

He do a bite on the hot air whether it helped the situation or not… he protecc at all costs.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:09 IST
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saint the German Shepherd fighting against the hair dryer.
Saint the German Shepherd fighting against the hair dryer. (Instagram/@saint.thegsd)
         

German shepherds are known to be excellent guard dogs. And this pupper seems like he’s on the right track to becoming a great protector for his family. A video shows this tiny pooch launching a full-blown attack on what he perceives is his enemy. It is none other than a hair dryer.

A video shared on Instagram shows Saint the German Shepherd going head to head or nozzle to snout in a battle against the machine. We’re not sure if the pupper was confused about the hot hair coming out of the hair dryer or if he simply didn’t want it to ruin his coat, he went at it in this fight.

Within a week, this video has collected over 24,000 views and more than 2,200 likes. Several people have posted about what a good boy Saint is.

“I just wanna hug ‘im so tight,” says an Instagram. “The best GS pup I have seen till now,” says another. We won’t argue with that. “Awww… You are so cute!” exclaims another.

This isn’t Saint’s only fight. He also challenged this water sprayer to a dual. And was pretty sure he won.

Saint is too adorable and upholds his name perfectly. What do you think about him?

