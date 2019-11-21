e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 21, 2019-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Thursday, Nov 21, 2019

Giant Panda Bei Bei says bye bye, returns ‘home’ to China from the US

He is now settling into the Ya’an Bifengxia Base of the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in southwest Sichuan province.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 21, 2019 12:00 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Beijing
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China.
Giant panda Bei Bei eats bamboo at the David M. Rubenstein Family Giant Panda Habitat of the Smithsonian National Zoological Park before heading back to China.(AP)
         

After a transcontinental flight on the “Panda Express,” a furry American darling arrived early Thursday in his new Chinese home.

The Washington-born giant panda Bei Bei was a beloved figure at the National Zoo, where he spent the first four years of his life. By agreement with the Chinese government, the zoo had to return Bei Bei to China this year.

He is now settling into the Ya’an Bifengxia Base of the Giant Panda Conservation and Research Center in southwest Sichuan province. Bei Bei will be quarantined for one month while he adjusts to the time difference, learns to eat local foods and picks up Sichuanese dialect, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

Bei Bei was conceived through artificial insemination and born to the National Zoo’s Mei Xiang and Tian Tian in 2015. His name, which means “treasure” in Chinese, was jointly selected by then-first lady Michelle Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping’s wife, Peng Liyuan. Bei Bei quickly became a favorite on the zoo’s Panda Cam, and fans bid a bittersweet farewell to the cub online with the hashtag #byebyebeibei.

With his handler, a veterinarian and 23 kilograms (66 pounds) of bamboo in tow, Bei Bei flew on a private jet provided by the shipping company FedEx and with a panda painted on its fuselage.

The giant panda offers a bright spot during a dark period in U.S.-China relations, as the two countries have been embroiled in a long trade dispute.

Once Bei Bei reaches sexual maturity at age 6, he will enter China’s captive breeding program, which is credited with bringing giant pandas back from the brink of extinction. They live mainly in Sichuan’s bamboo-covered mountains and are threatened by habitat loss.

Bei Bei appeared to be adapting well to his new environment Thursday. He ate 6 kilograms (13 pounds) of bamboo for breakfast, CCTV said.

tags
top news
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
Shiv Sena responds to query on secularism with an old Bal Thackeray demand
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
NRC, Maharashtra top agenda at Congress meet at Sonia Gandhi’s residence
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
‘People will be surprised’: Kohli on biggest challenge with pink ball
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
Deadly nap? Wanted man caught by police while snoozing in a furniture store
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
AIIMS doctor, parents booked for wife’s suicide at Gurugram
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Anita Anand first Hindu to be appointed cabinet minister in Canada
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Life with a pink ball: Fortunes could swing in a matter of hours
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
Watch: Bundles of notes thrown out of office building’s window during raid
trending topics
Australia vs Pakistan LiveHTLS 2019Sonia GandhiChandrayaan-2Shiv SenaUN terror listArjun RampalUP Police Result 2019New Zealand vs England 1st Test Day 1 Live

don't miss

latest news

India News