Giant python wraps itself around fireman in safety demo gone wrong. Watch

A safety demonstration on handling snakes didn’t quite go as planned recently in Thailand. A video shows a fireman struggling to free himself after the snake he was using in the demo wrapped itself around him.

The incident took place in Bangkok on November 3 when fireman Khun Apichet, 40, was explaining to children what they can do if a snake wraps itself around them. However, the demonstration went slightly out of control when the python coiled itself around Apichet.

The video shows the fireman struggling to get the snake off him while the reptile continued to squeeze Apichet into a tight grip.

“The snake is trying to bite him, because this makes the snake feel good. When the snake wants to eat the people they will bite quickly and lock them in very quickly, but this one is older and has been tamed,” says another fireman making announcements. “The python is old and more friendly than animals in the wild but he is still very powerful,” he adds.

He even asks a child to try and place his hand between the python and Apichet’s head to feel how powerful the snake’s grip is.

The python used in the demonstration has been kept in captivity and used for such safety demos since it was caught several years ago from a home.

First Published: Dec 21, 2018 11:58 IST