Home / It's Viral / 'Gib me bubel,' say these cute yet derpy cats. Watch

‘Gib me bubel,’ say these cute yet derpy cats. Watch

Watching this video once may make you wish for a 10-hour version of the same.

May 17, 2020
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The video has been aptly captioned, “gib me bubel.”
Honestly, bubbles are pretty strange. They come from a liquidy substance in a tube but seem to almost solidify into some mystical looking circles floating in the air that you can touch. But when you do try to touch them, poof! They usually vanish into thin air. Now, we as humans know that this is just some basic science. However, to our furry little feline friends, this is nothing less than sorcery. Want to know how we know so? Just watch these cats reacting to bubbles.

This just over 10-second-long clip was posted on Reddit on May 16. The video has been aptly captioned, “gib me bubel,” referring to the cats’ narrative as they’re exposed to magical-circular-sky-surfers we hoomans call bubbles.

The recording shows two felines, one white and the other brown-and-white furred. An individual who isn’t visible in the frame blows bubbles onto the kitties. Their bafflement and excitement is a must-watch.

gib me bubel from r/AnimalsBeingDerps

Since being shared on the subreddit ‘animals being derps’, the post has accumulated over 19,200 upvotes and more than 100 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the bemused cats. One person said, “Omg their face when they pop. ‘Huh? What? where’d it go?’”. While another individual wrote, “I swear I can hear that meow”.

“That cat looks utterly traumatized when the bubble pops on its nose. Look at the eyes. It’s so confused it’s seeing into another dimension,” read one comment.

Some on the website compared the cats to this yellow fish from Finding Nemo:

Can you see the similarity? Additionally, what are your thoughts on these puzzled-looking adorable cats?

