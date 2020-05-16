Wondering how to spend Caturday? Take some inspiration from these felines

Updated: May 16, 2020 16:24 IST

With many working from home it may seem as if all the days of the week have merged into one. It is, then, especially important to instil normalcy by having a set routine and differentiating the weekend from the workweek. So what if malls, restaurants, and theatres are closed? There are many other ways to celebrate the weekend.

In the endeavour of enjoying the weekend indoors, we can take a page out of our furry little feline friends’ books, who are putting their paws up for Caturday. So if you’re looking for ideas about what to do on the first day of the weekend, look no further. Here are some of the best posts from Twitter about what everyone’s favourite cats are doing this Saturday. You could just draw inspiration from them and do the same.

Like this cutie, you could just bask in the glory of the sun. Absorbing that vitamin D doesn’t cost a thing and is so good for your health. So go for a walk if you can, sit in the balcony or garden if you must, get a tan and some fresh air.

It's a gloriously sunny #Caturday and Chilli is delighted. pic.twitter.com/LJpgEsE79Y — Helen Dale (@_HelenDale) May 9, 2020

Or play make-shift games with unusual items, like these felines.

It’s #caturday hurray!!! Mind you every day is #caturday in #lockdown Hours of fun with this old water butt cut in half with drilled holes in it! They take it in turns to hide inside it!!! pic.twitter.com/EqS5FURr6v — Charlotte (@TrulyCharlotte) May 9, 2020

Get a new perspective on life, like this cat is trying to.

The world has been turned upside down 🌎 Keep calm and hang in there!

Happy #Caturday #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/IOxNygxr9b — Othello & Leia (@RealCatAttack) May 9, 2020

Take it slow, smell the roses, and notice something in your surroundings you hadn’t before.

Bruce, Esme and Trev deciding their sun/shade preferences for the morning #Caturday #CatsOfTwitter pic.twitter.com/Pa4SprwtAr — alison levey (@papaver) May 9, 2020

Or just lay in and watch Netflix.

Happy Caturday 🐈🧶🐾



Panda Bear's catnip rolls are the best. (That is until he lays in the bed with it covering his fur) pic.twitter.com/fB1bKXthFH — Catherine 'Matriarch Hyena' (@CatHoffman14) May 9, 2020

One could also take this Caturday to discover their inner artist.

"You want ballet? I can do ballet."

"You want film noir? I can do that."

Like all great stars, all Ginger Biscuit really has to do is play himself. #Caturday pic.twitter.com/t710YLdJf9 — Philip Ardagh (@PhilipArdagh) May 9, 2020

Figure out what selfie angle suits your face best. Even though we’re pretty sure you look good in most.

Or just nap the day away. We support doing whatever makes you happy.

Now that you have some inspiration from our kitty companions, what are you going to do this Caturday?

