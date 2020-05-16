e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 16, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / It looks like the spirit of Kung Fu Panda resides within this cat. Watch

It looks like the spirit of Kung Fu Panda resides within this cat. Watch

Wondering who won: the cat or the hooman? Watch the clip to find out.

it-s-viral Updated: May 16, 2020 11:15 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the cat holding its hooman’s finger.
The image shows the cat holding its hooman’s finger. (TikTok/@alayna_pintar)
         

Given how utterly adorable our furry little feline friends look, we can sometimes forget that their ancestors were wild predators out there. Well, this kitty who is Kung Fu Fighting with its hooman is here to remind us that no matter how cute-looking, these creatures still have that fierce streak within them.

This clip was posted the cat mom Alayna Pintar’s TikTok account. The recording begins with the pet parent approaching her kitty with her palm straight-out. She pretends to smack the cat a few times. But don’t worry, the feline rebuttals with strong paw-punches and claw-ver leg blocks. The amateur film has been dubbed to fighting sounds which makes the clip a highly entertaining watch. Wondering who won: the cat or the hooman? Watch the clip to find out.

@alayna_pintar

LMAO 😂 ##catsoftiktok

♬ оригинальный звук - artem___sobol

Since its original posting on March 30, the video has been viewed almost four million times. Additionally, it has over 1,100 comments.

Here is how TikTok users reacted to this real-life Kung Fu Panda version of a cat. One person said, “Karate Kitty”. While another wrote, “Wow, what a fight”. “World heavyweight champion,” read another comment.

A few days after posting the original video, the cat mom shared another clip of the duo play-fighting but without the sound effect. This was done so because some TikTokers were concerned about the kitty’s safety. But forget injured, the cat seems to openly welcome this competition. It probably just sees this as an opportunity to showcase its agile fighting skills. Viewer discretion is advised as some may find the following content highly adorable.

@alayna_pintar

to the people who thought I was "beating" my cat lol 😂 ##catsoftiktok ##funnycat ##catvideo

♬ original sound - alayna_pintar

What are your thoughts on this Kung Fu kitty?

Also Read | Meet the cat whose high five game is totally on point. Don’t believe us, see for yourself

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Delhi Covid-19

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In