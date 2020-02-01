e-paper
Giraffes escape, gallop in the middle of a road in Thailand

The pair were being transported on Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province.

it-s-viral Updated: Feb 01, 2020 15:08 IST
Associated Press
Associated Press
Bangkok
The giraffes were seen galloping in a road (representational image).
The giraffes were seen galloping in a road (representational image). (Unsplash)
         

Has anyone seen a giraffe running on a highway in Thailand? Two giraffes escaped from a truck and only one has been caught.

The pair were being transported on Tuesday from a Bangkok airport to a new zoo in Prachinburi province. When the truck stopped at an intersection, the giraffes jumped out and ran away, local media reported.

Their escape caused a traffic jam and some motorists honked their horns to scare the giraffes away.

A video posted on social media showed a giraffe galloping in the middle of a road during daytime, while another filmed at dusk showed a giraffe in front of a bush, with vehicles passing in the background.

Earlier in January, something similar captured the attention of the people too. Residents of Yekaterinburg, Russia, were flabbergasted to see a couple of elephants wandering on the snow-covered roads. They also roamed around and rolled in the ice.

