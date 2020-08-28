Girl makes a PowerPoint presentation to convince parents to get her a pet cat. Twitter is rooting for her

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 12:16 IST

Getting a pet home is a huge responsibility, and parents often have to figure out different ways to explain this to their kids who ask for one. However, the compelling case made by this girl, and the way she does it, has won so many hearts, the Internet’s rooting for her to get one. To prove to her parents that she can handle the responsibility of taking care of a pet, she made a proper PowerPoint presentation with various slides to make her point. Her idea has gone all kinds of viral.

A tweet about this presentation was shared by the girl’s dad on Twitter. He has since been inundated with requests to give in, and get her the pet she wants.

“Our daughter made a PowerPoint,” the girl’s dad Christopher Doyle tweeted on August 25. In his tweets, he also shared pictures of the presentation.

From detailing the pros of getting a cat, which include, “It would be so cute please” to a promise about clearing the litter box, the kid makes her case. She even mentions how she was promised a hamster five years ago, which she never got. The presentation ends with an adorable picture of a kitten, to further strengthen her case.

Our daughter made a PowerPoint. 🐱 😂 pic.twitter.com/yCOG7QHXmX — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Since being shared, the tweet has collected a ton of responses. It currently has over 16,000 likes and more than 3,600 retweets - and still counting. Now, it’s not just the girl herself but many more on Twitter trying to convince her dad - something that she’s quite happy about.

She is enjoying this a bit too much pic.twitter.com/uonWZE1Wu8 — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 25, 2020

Here’s what Twitter is saying:

A very compelling presentation! She has us convinced 😸 — Microsoft Store (@MicrosoftStore) August 25, 2020

Dude, get her the cat. — Down Goes Brown (@DownGoesBrown) August 26, 2020

Succint and persuasive. If only all decks I see could be that convincing. I vote YES! — Scott Moore (@MooreScottmoore) August 25, 2020

She actually told us she wants a black cat for that reason... — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 26, 2020

Thank you 🙏 for sharing. My wife is allergic... — Christopher Doyle (@chrisdoyle) August 26, 2020

From someone who asked her parents for kittens for 10 years+, please get her TWO! 😂😂 Here are my parents with the kittens they never wanted pic.twitter.com/8F0HPyssMh — Georgina Grogan♿ (@GeorginaGrogan_) August 26, 2020

Aww from the age of 6 every Christmas eve I'd wish and hope Santa would bring me a cat he never did even with all the asking for one all year round. Fast forward many years later I finally got one at age 23 brought home by my husband as a surprise! This is Susie one of my cats pic.twitter.com/6qQMRV6Os3 — Claire Claringbold (@ccrainbowflower) August 26, 2020

Suggestions for daughter from kids: Change phone notifications to purring. Email signature -> My Dad promised me a hamster 5 years ago. Tape out floor plan for feeding station. Set alarm to remind you to tend to litter box. 🐈 — Random 🇨🇦 (@RandomSusla) August 26, 2020

As new cat dad, who agreed begrudgingly, I too side with your daughter. They are cute, loving, and low maintenance. pic.twitter.com/nmpMXHdQpl — Jose Colchao (@JoseColchao) August 25, 2020

“Get her the cat. She’s going to be a CEO someday, and you want to be on her good side” posted a Twitter user. “Wonderful... that girl will go far! If only all PowerPoints were that engaging,” shared another.

What do you think about this?