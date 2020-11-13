e-paper
Nov 13, 2020-Friday
Going bananas over bananas: Elephant stops bus in broad daylight and takes bananas. Video goes viral

Indian Forest Service official Parveen Kaswan shared the video on Twitter.

Nov 13, 2020
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The elephant stands in front of a bus on a highway.
Do you identify as a foodie? Are you someone who would go to great lengths to get your favourite snack? Do you often have an elaborate plan for how to protect your preferred treats from people? If you answered ‘yes’ to any or all of those questions, then here is a video you may relate to a lot.

This clip, which has now gone crazy viral, was reportedly captured in the town of Kataragama in Sri Lanka. The clip shows an elephant stopping a bus on a highway in broad daylight. The jumbo then sticks its trunk inside the vehicle through the window.

Check out what happens next by watching the video below:

Indian Forest Service official, Parveen Kaswan shared this video on his official Twitter account on November 11. Since then, the clip has garnered over 6.8 lakh views. The tweet in itself has nearly 19,000 likes and many comments.

Here is what tweeple had to say about the share. One person said, “Haha... Rowdy baby”.

Another individual wrote, “Toll tax”. “Call 911,” read one comment under the post.

However, not all was fun and games. Kaswan took this opportunity to convey an important message about the appropriate manner of interacting with wildlife. He wrote, “On a serious note this is why you see ‘Do not feed wild animals’ board near forest area. They become habitual of new taste. And keep coming to road & near human. This is not helpful to them in long run. Though possibly this is not related with this video”.

What are your thoughts on this share?

