Home / It's Viral / Gorilla dances it’s way to netizens’ hearts, chances are it’ll make you groove too. Watch

Gorilla dances it’s way to netizens’ hearts, chances are it’ll make you groove too. Watch

The clip features Zola the gorilla from Dallas zoo.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 22, 2020 11:50 IST
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The clip features Zola the gorilla from Dallas zoo.
The clip features Zola the gorilla from Dallas zoo.(Twitter/@susantananda3)
         

Taking a shower is something one does to relax themselves. The cold or warm water and some sweet scented bubble-making soap are what you need for a blissful bath. But all those who also like to turn their shower into a dance floor will definitely need another item- a peppy, foot-tapping song to master those thumkas. And, we are here to show that you’re not alone. A video of a gorilla dancing its heart out in a tub is something that will remind you of your bathroom dance sessions. This old video resurfaced on Twitter after it was shared by IFS officer Susanta Nanda.

The clip features Zola the gorilla from Dallas zoo. In the video, the animal dances happily *while standing in a blue tub filled with water as a lively song plays in the background. While the dance may remind some of the song Ghoomar from the film Padmavat, others may just find it similar to that victory dance one does after getting that much awaited appraisal or a reply from their crush.

Posted on April 21, the clip has already garnered over 10,600 likes and tons of amused comments from netizens. While some described the ape as their spirit animal, others were reminded of their bath time as kids

What do you think of this dancing gorilla?

