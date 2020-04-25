e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 25, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / Government isn’t giving Rs 1000 to people amid coronavirus crisis, says PIB fact check

Government isn’t giving Rs 1000 to people amid coronavirus crisis, says PIB fact check

Posts about a fake government scheme are being shared online.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:01 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PIB fact check debunked the claim with a tweet.
PIB fact check debunked the claim with a tweet. (Twitter/PIB)
         

In case you have come across posts or WhatsApp forwards claiming that government is providing Rs 1000 to people under a scheme introduced during the corona crisis, beware – it’s fake. Also, the link and the form provided with the message are fraudulent. The fake news was debunked by PIB fact check with a tweet.

Translated from Hindi, the agency’s tweet reads that the claim is that the government is paying Rs 1000 to everyone and to get it one has to click on a link and fill a form. It then clarifies that the claim is false as the government has not introduced any such scheme. Also, the link given for the form is fraudulent, the post said further.

A few days ago, a similar false claim about government giving Rs 15,000 to people amid the ongoing pandemic crisis was also debunked by PIB.

tags
top news
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Special flights, hospital beds’: Centre preps to fly back Indians stranded abroad
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
‘Political virus’: Mamata’s TMC’s latest attack on Central teams visiting Bengal
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Delhi agrees to MHA’s order on opening shops in non-containment zones
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Live: Total coronavirus cases in Maharashtra stand at 7,628
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
Relax fiscal norms and reform the bureaucracy, writes Mark Tully
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
‘Felt embarrassed ’: Sachin reveals Shastri’s advice changed his career
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Stop activities at border, use that money to build hospitals: Kapil Dev
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
Covid vaccine, plasma therapy, HCQ drug: Top doctor updates on hunt for cures
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 state tallyPM ModiSachin Tendulkar BirthdayKarnataka Covid-19 positive CaseMaharashtra COVID-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news