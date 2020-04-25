Government isn’t giving Rs 1000 to people amid coronavirus crisis, says PIB fact check

it-s-viral

Updated: Apr 25, 2020 20:01 IST

In case you have come across posts or WhatsApp forwards claiming that government is providing Rs 1000 to people under a scheme introduced during the corona crisis, beware – it’s fake. Also, the link and the form provided with the message are fraudulent. The fake news was debunked by PIB fact check with a tweet.

Translated from Hindi, the agency’s tweet reads that the claim is that the government is paying Rs 1000 to everyone and to get it one has to click on a link and fill a form. It then clarifies that the claim is false as the government has not introduced any such scheme. Also, the link given for the form is fraudulent, the post said further.

दावा: कोरोना सहायता योजना WCHO की तरफ से 1000 ₹ सहायता राशि सभी को दिया जा रहा हैें। फॉर्म भरें और 1000 ₹ प्राप्त करें। #PIBFactCheck: केंद्र सरकार द्वारा ऐसी कोई भी योजना नहीं चलाई जा रही। मैसेज में किया गया दावा व दिया गया लिंक फ़र्ज़ी है।

कृपया जालसाज़ों से सावधान रहे। pic.twitter.com/i8z3K5dEid — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) April 25, 2020

A few days ago, a similar false claim about government giving Rs 15,000 to people amid the ongoing pandemic crisis was also debunked by PIB.