Bear looks absolutely adorable scratching an itch on a pole. Watch

Watching this bear may make you want to treat him to some scritches like you’d do for your doggo. Of course, you shouldn’t.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 12, 2020 21:22 IST
Amrita Kohli
Amrita Kohli
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
“Can I pet that dog?” wonders an individual.
"Can I pet that dog?" wonders an individual. (TikTok/@ctate1117 )
         

Ever had that nasty itch in that mean spot you can’t reach unless you’re Elastigirl from The Incredibles? Of course you have and chances are it’s creeping up on you right now. But don’t worry. Just watching this giant bear get rid of its own itch may make you feel a tad more comfortable.

A video posted by TikTok user @ctate1117 captures the amazing moment this bear was rubbing its back against a pole to scratch an itch. The clip was recorded at Bear Country, a wildlife park in South Dakota, USA.

Now we know bears are all kinds of scary and can rip a person apart. But watching this fluffy bear may make you want to give him a hand and treat him to some scritches like you’d do for your doggo. Of course, you shouldn’t, though.

@ctate1117

when you get caught ##bearcountry ##SoDak ##bearstripper ##fyp ##foryou ##sillyanimals ##familyday @jesse.tate0

♬ aye - courtneyfoster371

The video, posted on May 15, has since collected over 24.5 million views and some 4 million likes.

“Aah… that’s the spot,” comments an individual who’s definitely experienced this. “Can I pet that dog?” wonders another. We get it but no one would advise it.

“That’s the perfect shot,” comments a third. “It’s sad that he has to scratch his back on a pole because we cut all the trees,” shared another and now we’re a little heartbroken too.

What do you think of this video?

Also Read | Derpy cat loves getting vacuumed. Watch

