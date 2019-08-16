Grizzly bear looks like a goofball scratching its itch away. Perfect TGIF video

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 16, 2019 19:19 IST

To the delight of onlookers at Akron Zoo, USA, a grizzly bear started doing something that looked adorable for an animal but humans would prefer not to do it publically. What, you ask? Well, it started taking care of its itchy butt by scratching it against a wall.

Shared on the zoo’s Facebook page on August 6, the video caught people’s attention. It shows a bear scratching its itch away and within a few seconds a kid is also seen imitating the animal. Check the clip:

The video created a stir among people. Most were left amused by it. A few were even reminded of the character Baloo from the cartoon series Jungle Book. In short, people poured varied comments on the post.

“All I can think about is the song “the bare necessities” from jungle book. Baloo itching his back on the tree,” wrote a Facebook user. “How cute is this?” commented another. “Ooooo , it feels SO good!” wrote a third.

What do you think of this TGIF video?

First Published: Aug 16, 2019 19:19 IST