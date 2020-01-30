Groom, baraatis walk 4km in snow to bride’s house. Twitter bestows ‘best groom award’

it-s-viral

Updated: Jan 30, 2020 14:46 IST

Who said romance is dead? ‘A thousand miles is pretty far, I’ll walk to you if I had no other way’- This groom from Uttarakhand seems to have taken Tom Higgenson’s lyrics by heart. Giving a shining ray of hope to diehard romantics out there, the groom set quite an example by trekking through a snow clad road in Chamoli to marry his bride.

Pictures of the groom and baraatis have been shared by news agency ANI on Twitter. They show the groom walking with an umbrella through the snow with a big smile on his face. He was surrounded by his friends and family as he completed the trek of four km to the bride’s house in Bijra village of Chamoli district.

Uttarakhand: A groom travelled four km on foot to reach the bride's home in Bijra village in Chamoli district as roads were closed due to heavy snowfall in the region. pic.twitter.com/sS9pjqdZLL — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020

Posted on January 29, the tweet has garnered over 7,600 likes and almost 1000 shares. Netizens are in love with the groom and showered congratulatory messages for the couple. Many shared posts saying that romance is still alive in this age.

Determination.. Wishing them a very Happy Life ...💐💐 — Rahul Srivastava 🇮🇳 जय श्री राम (@rahul12july) January 29, 2020

Life is tough in hills, but so are you — Ujjwal Negi (@ujjwal_negi_) January 29, 2020

Aur mere waale ko kitchen se paani bhi laane ko maut aati. https://t.co/SkoWM2HJX5 — kIndA OvErthInkInG (@iamsickofhumans) January 30, 2020

Kitna Romantic banda hai 😍 — लैला 💃 (@HimanshiKunwar1) January 30, 2020

