Gully Boy becomes India’s Oscar entry, Twitter drops mixed reactions

Sep 22, 2019 18:34 IST

After Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Gully Boy’ was announced as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, netizens dropped mixed comments about the film’s team on microblogging site Twitter.

Expressing happiness over the film’s selection in Oscars 2020, many tweeple dropped different kinds of comments. While some people were elated at the news, there were a few who were not too pleased. A few even suggested the name of the movies that should have been India’s Oscar entry. Here’s how people reacted:

Wasn't gullyboy an adaptation of 8 miles — Harish Bhatia (@harishbhatia) September 22, 2019

#Bollywood is not true representation of Indian cinema. And when it comes to content creation it's the Indian language cinema that excels in all the dept.s #GullyBoy is a mediocre film at best a one time watch. And to nominate it to Oscars is a big #Shame. (1) — prakash j pradhan 🇮🇳 (@prakashjpradhan) September 22, 2019

I loved #GullyBoy and it's rightfully India's official entry into the Oscars, but it's weird how the ENTIRE industry is treating it as the second coming of Jesus. It hasn't even been nominated yet... — Kavita (@kavita_says) September 22, 2019

Gully Boy nominated for Oscars. Wao can’t believe. What an amazing movie, blasting star cast, dramatic story by one and only @ZoyaAkhtarOff @kagtireema @ritesh_sid

Much happy for @RanveerOfficial @aliaa08 @SiddhantChturvD @kalkikanmani phod dale tumlog n congrats ❤️✊ #Respect — Abhishek Modi (@AK_4_U) September 22, 2019

Funny thing is I understand where y'all are coming from.. and trust me I get it. I do...

But dragging gully boy or it's actors or director is not the right way to go about it.

Zoya is the last person you should accuse of nepotism.

Your issue is with the selection jury — Kalai💕|芸術| シ (@mynameisKalai) September 22, 2019

They must have strong reason not to choose super deluxe. Gully boy is okay choice too. — Rakesh Nabera (@RakeshNabera) September 22, 2019

Congratulations to the entire team of #GullyBoy on being selected as India's official entry into the #Oscars2020. pic.twitter.com/vBPMtPvSHQ — Himanshu Saxena IYC (@HimanshuS_INC) September 22, 2019

Other than India’s official entry for Oscars, the flick has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea, and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year.

