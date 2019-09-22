e-paper
Gully Boy becomes India’s Oscar entry, Twitter drops mixed reactions

Expressing happiness over the film’s selection in Oscars 2020, many tweeple dropped different kinds of comments.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2019 18:34 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Many were left unhappy about Gully Boy being India’s Oscar entry.
Many were left unhappy about Gully Boy being India's Oscar entry.
         

After Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Gully Boy’ was announced as India’s official entry to the 92nd Oscar Awards, netizens dropped mixed comments about the film’s team on microblogging site Twitter.

Expressing happiness over the film’s selection in Oscars 2020, many tweeple dropped different kinds of comments. While some people were elated at the news, there were a few who were not too pleased. A few even suggested the name of the movies that should have been India’s Oscar entry. Here’s how people reacted:

Other than India’s official entry for Oscars, the flick has received a number of accolades including the NETPAC Award for Best Asian Film at the Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival, South Korea, and Best Film at the Indian Festival of Melbourne in August this year.

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 18:31 IST

