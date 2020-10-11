Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Amul wishes Big B on 78th birthday with a lovely video

it-s-viral

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 17:46 IST

Amitabh Bachchan, one of the greatest stars of Bollywood, celebrates his 78th birthday today, on October 11. Many have flooded social media with wishes for the veteran actor. Among them is the dairy company, Amul, which has shared an incredible video celebrating Bachchan’s life and journey in the film industry.

Amul shared an almost one-minute-long clip on their Twitter account. “#Amul wishes a very #HappyBirthdayAmitabhBachchan @SrBachchan #HappyBirthdayBigB,” reads the caption shared alongside the post.

The recording has been set to the famous track Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum from the 1991 action film Hum, starring Amitabh Bachchan himself. The video is a compilation of illustrations that Amul has published over the years featuring Big B.

Watch the clip and take a trip down this Bachchan-themed memory lane:

Since being shared on the micro-blogging application just a few hours ago, this post has received a whole lot of love, and rightfully so. The clip currently has over 6,300 views. The tweet in itself has amassed nearly 500 likes and many supportive comments.

Here are some appreciative words that tweeple left in the comments section of the post. One person said, “Happy Birthday, Big B”.

Another individual wrote, “Wow so amazing”. “Happy Birthday Amitabh Bachchan sir!” read one comment in the thread.

Somebody else proclaimed, “Amul did a fantastic job”. A Twitter user declared, “Wow”.

What are your thoughts on this share? Did it leave you in awe too? Are you now also planning on rewatching your favourite Big B movie?

Also Read | Happy birthday Amitabh Bachchan: Surat man showcases 7,000 pictures, posters of the actor he collected over 2 decades