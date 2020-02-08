Harsh Goenka is all praise for this adorable 3-year-old singing ‘Dil Hai Chhota Sa’

it-s-viral

Updated: Feb 08, 2020 15:11 IST

The Internet gifts us with adorable talented kids every now and then. Case in point, this 3-year-old girl whose sweet voice is making netizens gush, including well-known industrialist Harsh Goenka.

The clip of 3-year-old Veda Agarwal was posted on Twitter by her mother Megha. The 2 minute 20 seconds clip shows Veda, standing on the stage with a mike with her father. As the music starts, Veda is seen telling her father that she wants to sing the song alone. As the music starts again, Veda starts singing the popular song ‘Dil hai chhota sa’ from the film ‘Roja’ in an adorable voice. Her father joins her later in the clip.

Posted on February 4, the video has garnered over 1.7 lakh views and more than 15,500 likes. Harsh Goenka replied to the clip admiring Veda’s confidence and singing.

Lovely — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) February 4, 2020

The clip received huge praise from netizens. While some were bowled over by her singing skills, others gushed over her cuteness.

Congratulations for having such a beautiful, confident n intelligent child.

God bless u all 😇 — Shivpriya (@SatiShambu11) February 5, 2020

Blessings... cuteness overloaded ❤️ — Rajeshwari Singh (@rajeshwari248) February 6, 2020

Simply gr8...innocence is treasure at her age which gives enough confidence to perform at any stage. God bless her with all success in life. — Manish Pawar (@manish28pawar) February 7, 2020

What do you think of this young talent?

Also read | Adorable dad-daughter duo wins the Internet with this famous song. Watch