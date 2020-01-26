e-paper
He purchased a stolen bike to do this. Now people can’t stop praising him

Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The man’s kind gesture has won people over.
The man’s kind gesture has won people over. (Twitter/@SteBurke44)
         

A man is receiving lots of praise from people across the globe and for all the right reasons. He did something out of the goodness of his heart and the gesture has now won people over. Turns out, 23-year-old Ste Burke bought a stolen bicycle for £80. He did that so he could return it to the rightful owner.

“Has anyone had their bike stolen? Just bought this for £80 and it’s got a bike lock on it,” Bruke tweeted along with an image of the vehicle. “Apparently it’s from the Crosby area. Bought it so I can get it to back to the right owner,” he added. Eventually informing, “I know it’s a £1350 bike and I’d be heartbroken if it was me.” In the concluding line he asked people to help to find the owner.

“I had just come home from the gym and I was getting my gym bag out of the back of my car to go inside my home when I was approached by 3 men carrying the bike,” Bruke told Metro. That was his first red flag and then he noticed the lock. “He wanted to sell a £1350 bike for £100. I offered him the £80 and he took it,” he added. Finally stating that soon after buying the bike he posted the tweet.

Here’s what he tweeted:

The post soon went viral with many people commenting and sharing it. Till now, it has gathered close to 55,000 likes and the numbers are increasing. Furthermore, it has also garnered over 11,000 retweets. Several people dropped all sorts of comments on the post. Mostly, they couldn’t stop praising the man for his selfless act.

While replying to his own tweet, Bruke further informed that he managed to find the owner who, after showing proper paperwork, took away the cycle. Further informing, the owner “saved up and spent £1250 on the bike last year”.

Here are the tweets:

“He thanked me as his home was recently burgled and it’s a bit of good news for him through the hard time he’s going through,” Bruke told Metro while talking about the owner. “He told me he got paid on Friday and could send me the money then and I said no. I told him I didn’t feel right taking money off a man who has just had his house burgled.”

What do you think of Bruke’s gesture?

