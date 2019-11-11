He threw a message in a bottle at Massachusetts beach. 9 years later it was found in France

it-s-viral

Updated: Nov 11, 2019 20:04 IST

Everyone has heard stories about how sailors used to put messages in a bottle and throw them in the ocean if they got stranded on an island. Days would pass while they waited for someone to rescue them. This story is similar but with a modern twist.

Twitter user Max Vredenburgh threw a message in a bottle at a beach in Rockport, Massachusetts on August 21, 2010. A dreamy kid of ten years waited for a reply.

The reply did come - only after nine long years. On October 10, 2019, Vredenburgh came to know that his letter was found on a beach in France nearly 6,000 miles away.

On August 21, 2010 I threw a message in a bottle into the ocean from a beach in Rockport, MA. On October 10, 2019 that letter was found on the beach in France. I am mind blown. 9 years. pic.twitter.com/Af2tEwoQtq — māx (@VredenburghMax) November 8, 2019

Vredenburgh was surprised to find an answer to his long lost message and posted further updates.

UPDATE: I have connected with the other person who wrote back to me in the message in a bottle situation via Instagram. Situation keeps getting crazier! pic.twitter.com/RZTzxgYMek — māx (@VredenburghMax) November 11, 2019

Netizens are equally shocked by the incident and have shared mixed reactions about it.

I always wanted to do this as a kid but I was scared that the whales might eat the bottle and die lmaooo — ma (@svgartits) November 10, 2019

My favorite people are the ones that are optimistic enough as children to throw messages in a bottle — rella (@isxrel) November 10, 2019

this is the cute and wholesome content that I wish the entire internet was :') — deanna (@deannawigz) November 10, 2019

Some are concerned about people littering the ocean with bottles.

Throwing bottles into the sea a bad bad habit — Guess Who (@Hiroshana_) November 10, 2019

What do you think about this incident?