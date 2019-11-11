e-paper
He threw a message in a bottle at Massachusetts beach. 9 years later it was found in France

Max Vredenburgh was surprised to find an answer to his long lost message

Nov 11, 2019
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Srimoyee Chowdhury
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The reply did come - only after nine long years.
The reply did come - only after nine long years.
         

Everyone has heard stories about how sailors used to put messages in a bottle and throw them in the ocean if they got stranded on an island. Days would pass while they waited for someone to rescue them. This story is similar but with a modern twist.

Twitter user Max Vredenburgh threw a message in a bottle at a beach in Rockport, Massachusetts on August 21, 2010. A dreamy kid of ten years waited for a reply.

The reply did come - only after nine long years. On October 10, 2019, Vredenburgh came to know that his letter was found on a beach in France nearly 6,000 miles away.

 

Vredenburgh was surprised to find an answer to his long lost message and posted further updates.

Netizens are equally shocked by the incident and have shared mixed reactions about it.

Some are concerned about people littering the ocean with bottles. 

What do you think about this incident?

