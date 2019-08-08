He was eating alone at Mumbai hotel. Guess who staff brought for his company

it-s-viral

Updated: Aug 08, 2019 15:46 IST

For a lot of people, eating alone at café or restaurant seems really tough. However, those who travel for work a lot often have to eat by themselves. A hotel in Mumbai seems to have found a wonderful solution to this problem. A post shared on Twitter details how staff at this hotel brought a man eating by himself a wonderful little companion. The idea has made many on the micro-logging site happy.

Twitter user Prakash Mallya had stepped inside Trident Hotel in Bandra Kurla Complex for a meal when staff at the hotel brought him some company in the form of a little gold fish.

“So nice and thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far,” he wrote on Twitter along with a picture of his little companion.

Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that’s never happened in all my travel thus far😊! #CustomerExperience pic.twitter.com/YCsL5riQWK — Prakash Mallya (@PrakashMallya) August 7, 2019

The tweet, since being shared on August 7, has collected lots of heartwarming reactions.

“Meaningful gesture... Nice,” says one Twitter user. “They gave me one at ITC Hotels when I said my room was too quiet,” says another. “What did she eat,” commented a third.

What do you think of this gesture?

First Published: Aug 08, 2019 14:45 IST