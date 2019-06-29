Heartbreaking image shows bird feeding cigarette butt to its baby

A woman captured an image of a bird feeding its chick, and this seemingly simple image has left people heartbroken. Karen Mason, while working on St. Pete Beach on June 20, noticed a black skimmer feeding its chick something unusual and decided to snap a picture of it, reports the Fox 26 News.

Mason was horrified to find that the thing the bird was feeding to its chick is a cigarette butt. Furious, she decided to share the image across the Facebook pages of different local wildlife organizations. She also shared it from her personal Facebook profile.

“If you smoke, please don’t leave your butts behind,” she wrote and shared the picture on June 25.

Later, while commenting on the same post, she also shared an image of the chick carrying the cigarette butt in its mouth.

“This don’t just hurt our animals and environments it can create forest fires as well. Very powerful picture message right here folks. Pretty sad,” wrote a Facebook user. “This is awful, poor birds just don’t know,” wrote another.

People poured in comments on the post and they had a lot to say. Check out how they reacted:

Cigarette butts are among the most thrashed items that are collected from the beaches each year, reports the New York Post.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:47 IST