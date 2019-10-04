e-paper
Heartening reason why this MBA couple in Mumbai set up food stall every morning

“I was so thrilled and touched to hear what came to me as ’one of my most inspiring Act of Kindness’,” says the woman who shared the post on Facebook.

it-s-viral Updated: Oct 04, 2019 16:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The stall is run by Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband for this moving reason.
The stall is run by Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband for this moving reason. (Facebook/Deepali Bhatia )
         

A couple in Mumbai has been termed superheroes for their heartwarming gesture. A post shared on Facebook details how this couple, both MBA graduates, set up a food stall every morning before work, all so they can help a 55-year-old cook earn some extra money. The post has struck a chord with thousands on Facebook and may win your heart as well.

In her post, Facebook user Deepali Bhatia mentions that she was looking for a food stall early morning on October 2 when she noticed this one outside Kandivali station. The stall offered dishes such as poha, upma, parathas, and idli. Bhatia spoke to the stall owners, Ashwini Shenoy Shah and her husband, and found out the moving reason why they had set up the stall.

“I was so thrilled and touched to hear what came to me as *One of my most inspiring Act of Kindness*,” says Bhatia on Facebook.

“The couple was from a very good family and we’re supplying/selling stuff cooked by the cook maid who is 55 years old and whose husband is down with Paralysis,” she says, terming their gesture as ‘one of the most inspiring acts of kindness’. The couple set up the stall every morning from 4:00 am to 10:00 am and then head to work “to support their cook so that at this age she doesn’t have to run for financial aid.”

The post has won a lot of love on Facebook collecting over 14,000 reactions and more than 4,800 shares - and still counting.

“Hats off to both... really doing a great job,” says a Facebook user. “It’s unbelievable… that means still humanity is existing in the world. Great deed,” says another. “It needs a lot of courage and a pure heart to do such things,” says a third.

First Published: Oct 04, 2019 15:42 IST

India News