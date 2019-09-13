e-paper
Herd of elephants seen ‘jumping a wall,’ video saddens Twitter

The video – which is actually old but shared again on Twitter – shows the animals being surrounded by traffic and walls.

Updated: Sep 13, 2019 10:25 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There were many who commented that it’s a “heartbreaking” video.
There were many who commented that it’s a “heartbreaking” video. (Twitter/@ParveenKaswan)
         

A video of a herd of elephants on a busy street has left many social media users sad and there is a chance it will have the same effect on you. It’s because, the clip shows a herd of elephants stuck in the middle of the road trying to figure their way away from traffic.

The video – which is actually old but shared again on Twitter – shows the animals being surrounded by traffic and walls. They find it difficult to figure a way out. With nowhere to go, the mammals finally climb over a wall to get away.

Shared by Parveen Kaswan on Twitter, the video created quite a stir among people. “Have you have ever seen #elephants jumping a wall!! Things they have to do when nowhere to go. When blocked from all sides. This Old video from Hossur will make you wonder!!” Kaswan tweeted along with the clip.

There were some who commented that it’s a “heart-wrenching” video. A few even blamed the destructive nature of human beings.

“This is heart wrenching. It is not funny at all. Anyone who finds this humorous or funny is a cold hearted monster. Imagine if anyone encroached upon your home or walled u out of the approach road to it!!! I HATE humans. Despicable n disgusting beings,” wrote a Twitter user. “Our country takes everything for granted, soon our coming generation will ask ‘how the elephant looks like’. And we will show some old pics,” tweeted another.

Here’s how others reacted:

Last month, images of a skeletal 70-year-old elephant being paraded at a high-profile Buddhist pageant took the Internet by storm. Several people – across various social media platforms – condemned the act that showed cruelty towards an ailing animal.

First Published: Sep 13, 2019 10:21 IST

