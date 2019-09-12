Hima Das’ post on female cop in Assam managing traffic in heavy rain wins people

it-s-viral

The pictures of a female traffic cop from Assam are winning the Internet. Shared by celebrated Indian sprint runner Hima Das, the post created quite a stir because they showcase utmost commitment of the cop towards her work.

The pictures show the female traffic cop continuing her work of managing the traffic unfazed by the heavy downpour.

“I salute the dedication of women traffic police personnel who is managing traffic despite heavy rain in my hometown Nagaon district,” Hima Das wrote. Das also used the hashtag #womenempowerment in her tweet.

I salute the dedication of women traffic police personnel who is managing traffic despite heavy rain in my hometown Nagaon district. #womenempowerment pic.twitter.com/dN2y9ePspL — Hima MON JAI (@HimaDas8) September 10, 2019

Shared on September 10, the post has garnered over 8,000 likes and more than 800 retweets within just two days. While some appreciated Das for sharing the images, there were several who dropped comments praising the female traffic cop.

“This is real empowerment,” wrote a Twitter user. “I am proud of this woman. The lady Police sets the benchmark for traffic police. Great job,” wrote another. “Incredible Women of Incredible India,” wrote a third voicing a similar notion. “Salute to the Sheroes who are working for society and its safety,” tweeted a fourth.

What’s do you think of the post?

