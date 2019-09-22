e-paper
‘Howdy, Modi!’ event: Here’s how Twitter reacts to PM Narendra Modi’s Houston visit

Upon reaching at the airport in Houston, the PM received warm welcome from both Indian and American officials.

it-s-viral Updated: Sep 22, 2019 17:15 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Earlier, when at the airport, PM Modi won hearts of netizens with his ‘swachhata’ gesture.
Earlier, when at the airport, PM Modi won hearts of netizens with his ‘swachhata’ gesture. (Twitter/ANI)
         

Today Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Indian disapora in the United States at 8:30 pm in an event named “Howdy, Modi!”

Upon reaching at the airport in Houston, the PM received warm welcome from both Indian and American officials. Expectedly, Twitter is also abuzz about the event and several people – both from India and the US – are dropping all sorts of comments on the micro-blogging sites.

Here are some of the reactions that tweeple rolled out:

Earlier, at the airport, PM Modi won hearts of netizens when he picked up a flower that fell on the ground from the bouquet that was presented to him.

For the uninitiated, the name of the event means “How are you, Modi?” In Texas, where Houston is located, “Howdy” is a very common way of greeting and it means “How are you?”

First Published: Sep 22, 2019 16:53 IST

