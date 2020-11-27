e-paper
Huge sinkhole swallows car in New York, pics shared on Twitter

New York City Council member Robert Holden took to Twitter to share the images of a SUV nose-down inside the sinkhole.

it-s-viral Updated: Nov 27, 2020, 23:59 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The incident has prompted people to share all sorts of replies.
The incident has prompted people to share all sorts of replies. (Twitter/@BobHoldenNYC)
         

In a shocking incident, a massive sinkhole swallowed an unoccupied car parked at the side of a road in Maspeth in Queens, New York. The images of the vehicle nose-down inside the sinkhole have prompted people to share various reactions.

New York City Council member Robert Holden took to Twitter to share the images. In follow-up tweets, he also updated what happened next after the car was discovered.

“Community Advisory: I have been informed of an unoccupied vehicle that fell into a large sinkhole in #Maspeth,” he wrote and shared three images. The pictures show the back portion of the orange-coloured SUV sticking up from the massive hole.

He also tweeted that New York City’s police and fire departments reached the place and took the situation under control. Holden further informed that authorities conducted an evaluation of the infrastructure of the area where the incident took place.

People also shared various comments on this shocking incident. A few also commented how it is ‘another 2020 thing.’

“This kinda describes 2020 perfectly,” wrote a Twitter user. “I live just two blocks away from the place,” commented another.

