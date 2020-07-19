Hugo, the puggo, has had an exhausting week and is doing this to relax. Watch

Updated: Jul 19, 2020 16:00 IST

Being a pet parent is a role that already entails a lot of responsibilities. However, those caretakers who go above and beyond their everyday duties, hold a special place in many netizens’ hearts. Case in point, this hooman duo who is giving their pet puggo named Hugo a massage, after the doggo’s long and exhausting week.

Posted on Instagram from Hugo’s own account, the clip has been shared with a caption reading, “This week has been exhausting. Semana exaustiva”.

The recording starts with a close-up of Hugo’s face. Two pairs of hooman hands can be seen lightly massaging the doggo’s fur. The caresses look incredibly relaxing. But if you had any doubts about them being so, the pooch’s expression tells you everything you need to know about how much it is enjoying the treatment.

Since being posted on the photo and video sharing application, the video has received a lot of love. The clip currently has nearly 4,500 views and many loving comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the pooch getting a massage. One person said, “Oh my god! I want this too”. Another individual wrote, “He seems to be enjoying it”. Hugo sure looks like he likes this treatment.

“I need a spa like that too,” read one comment under the post. We would also love to receive a lavish spa treatment like Hugo here. Many also left positive emojis in the comment section.

What are your thoughts on Hugo, the puggo, and the fancy treatment he is getting?

