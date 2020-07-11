e-paper
Home / It's Viral / Watching this cat get a massage may make you wish you had his life

Watching this cat get a massage may make you wish you had his life

After a few seconds of inspection and a couple of derpy tries, the kitty gives in.

it-s-viral Updated: Jul 11, 2020 17:27 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows a cat getting a massage.
The image shows a cat getting a massage. (Instagram/@mujisama)
         

Indeed, cat parents do a lot for their furry felines. They usually make sure their kitty kids are well-fed, well-loved, and well-protected. However, here is a hooman who is going above and beyond their pet parent duties while making all of us envious of their pet’s comfy lifestyle.

Posted on Instagram on July 10, this clip is almost 5 minutes long. The video has been shared with a caption reading, “Massage. Massage”.

The recording, shared from cat Mumaru Samma’s doggo brother’s account, shows the feline sitting atop a bed. His hooman introduces the kitty to an electric massager. Initially, the kitty seems a bit reluctant to use the machine. However, after a few seconds of inspection and a couple of derpy tries, Mumaru Samma gives in.

The rest of the video shows the fluffy feline getting a massage and makes for a calming watch.

View this post on Instagram

Massage 💆🏻‍♀️

A post shared by MUJI (@mujisama) on

Since being shared, the post has received a lot of love. The video currently has 18,000 views and many appreciative comments.

Here is what Instagram users had to say about the cat who may make you envious of the treatment it is getting. One person said, “Mumaru Samma is so cute and makes me think of a powdered doughnut”.

Another individual wrote, “So cute”. Many also left a plethora of positive emojis in the comment section.

An Instagram user inquired, “Where can I buy this massage thing?”. After watching Mumaru Samma enjoy this serene treatment, we want one too.

What are your thoughts on this kitty and its world-class lifestyle?

