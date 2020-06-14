e-paper
Watching this video may make you wish you were the squirrel in it

We didn’t know ‘Squirrel Masseuse’ was an actual job, but now that we do, we cannot wait to apply for it.

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 14, 2020 20:05 IST
Sanya Budhiraja
Sanya Budhiraja
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows the pet rodent lying on her stomach.
The image shows the pet rodent lying on her stomach. (Screengrab)
         

It’s highly unlikely that anyone would ever wish that they were a squirrel. So when such a strange thought does formulate in one’s head, best believe the reasoning for it is something special. Well, this particular video of a squirrel getting a massage from its hooman is all types of unique indeed.

The almost 45-second-long old clip was originally shared on Instagram from Petina, the rescued squirrel’s very own account, a year ago. The video has recently resurfaced on Reddit and is making netizens swoon once again.

The recording shows the pet rodent lying on her stomach on a hard surface, outdoors. Her hooman is standing behind her, holding a stick which goes through a cut-up segment of a foam roller. The pet parent rolls the makeshift massage instrument on Petina’s body with gentle force, probably releasing all the stress in her tight muscles. After all, it’s hard work looking this cute all the time.

The hooman continues this action for the entirety of the clip. Petina looks so comfy that we bet watching this video will make you wish you were her for every one of those 45 seconds.

" We NEED More Hooman’s Like You. " 💕 from r/aww

Since being shared to the subreddit ‘aww’, the post titled ‘We NEED More Hooman’s Like You’ has gained over 13,500 upvotes and nearly 200 comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Squirrel Masseuse sounds like one of those jobs that a person would have, before buying a $5m house on one of those house hunter shows”. Another individual wrote, “I really love that people are much more open about how they pamper their pets. It makes me so happy”. We agree, pets getting pampered is the quality content we like to see.

“Little one says, ‘don’t make me too flat today, K?’” read one comment trying to guess the squirrel’s narrative about the self-care procedure.

What are your thoughts?

Also Read | Ever seen a squirrel ‘doing’ yoga? Twitter now presents that too

