Human gets unusual hat for dog, it doesn’t look impressed though. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:41 IST

Antics of doggos and their humans often make for delightful videos. From tickling your funny bone to making you go “aww,” these are the clips which evoke varied emotions in you. This video of a husky, however, is a little different from the usual ones and will make you wonder what the dog might be thinking.

Shared on Facebook, the video shows the dog sitting on a floor. Within moments, a hand appears in the frame holding a hat made out of watermelon rind. As the video progresses, the person puts the hat on the dog. What’s interesting to note is the expression of the dog. The pooch actually goes through the entire ordeal without a hint of any kind of expression. That is probably what makes this video such an enjoyable watch.

With over 18,000 views and some 350 shares, the video has now prompted people to drop all sorts of reactions.

“Dog’s expression reminds me of this phrase ’seriously’”, wrote a Facebook user. We quite agree.

An individual found similarities between the dog’s expression with their own pet and posted, “This one is like Pablo.”

A few others simply wrote the word “cute” to express themselves.

What do you think the dog is thinking?

Also Read | Unimpressed Husky tries to remain calm while hooman plants kisses on him. Watch