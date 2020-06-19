Unimpressed Husky tries to remain calm while hooman plants kisses on him. Watch

it-s-viral

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 19:33 IST

With humans staying home so much, our pets are used to us being around all the time. But what happens when we need to step out? Will they be upset? Will they sit in a corner and cry? Will they beg us not to leave because they’ll miss us so much? Possibly… But this Husky named Juno has another issue to deal with. He needs to deal with his clingy hooman who clearly has more issues leaving him all alone.

An adorable video posted on the doggo’s Instagram page, which is called Unimpressed Husky, the doggo waits patiently while his hooman plants kisses on him before stepping out. The doggo, true to his handle, remains unimpressed by his hooman, because she’s just going till the grocery store.

The video shows what going through Juno’s mind and it’s hilarious. Take a look:

Within a day, the video has collected quite a few reactions from people and other doggos.

Here’s Narla, 3-year-old Alaskan Malamute, who shared a comment. “I can relate to that if you have any tips on how to avoid being kissed help a gal out cause my hoomans are too annoying,” she wrote. Understanding Juno left her some advice by replying, “When you eat.... leave some all over your face”. Interesting.

Dillon, ‘who enjoys serious conversations’ according to his Insta bio, also shared his experience. “Look how tolerant Juno is… that face says it all. Sometimes mom makes me snuggle before she goes to get changed. You’ll be gone for literally 5 minutes. I’ll survive. Thanks,” he posted.

To this Juno replied, “Literally the biggest clinger EVER! Worse than stage 5”. “Moms,” Dillon commented.

What do you think of this video?

