‘Vampire’ kitten bites doggo. Will it turn into a kitten too now? Watch

Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:19 IST

Step aside, Edward Cullen and Damon Salvatore. Now, there is another adorable vampire in town who may be able to give these fictional cuties a run for their money. Meet the ‘vampire’ kitten.

This just over 15-second-long video was posted to Reddit on June 18. The clip has been captioned, “Vampire Kitten”.

The recording shows a baby feline situated behind a black-and-white furred doggo who is laying on a bed. The kitty aggressively bites the pooch’s neck, pulling onto its fur. The canine seems unfazed by the tiny cat’s action, and that makes the film all the more entertaining to watch.

What will happen now? Will the doggo turn into a ‘vampire’ too? We guess only time will tell. But until then, check out this compelling attack.

The post, shared to the subreddit ‘kitty pupper love’, currently has over 1,100 upvotes and many appreciative comments.

Here is how Redditors reacted to the share. One person said, “Your dog will now turn into a cat when the full moon rises”. Wow, we hope the original poster uploads a video of that content.

Another Reddit user proclaimed, “This made me soooo happy! Thank you for this. The way the cat twists its little head is so ferocious and adorable”. We completely agree. The little cat is a perfect mix of fierce and lovable.

The original poster shed some light on the doggo’s feline-loving nature when writing, “My dog LOVES cats. (We have 3, and have others over the years.) He sleeps with them all the time. On neighbourhood walks, he likes to stop and say hi to various cat friends, wagging his little stubby tail as he approaches them”. What a sweet and patient dog.

What are your thoughts on this kitty and pupper duo?

