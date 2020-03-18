IAS officer Nikunja Dhal resumes duty day after father’s death to combat coronavirus

it-s-viral

Updated: Mar 18, 2020 19:15 IST

Highlights IAS officer Nikunja Dhal resumed duty 24 hours after his father’s death

IAS Association handle has tweeted that Dhal is leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus

The MyGovIndia Twitter handle also tweeted about Dhal calling him an unsung hero

Coronavirus has altered the way the world functions but there are many heroes who’re facilitating that change to help millions in need. IAS officer Nikunja Dhal is among those many unsung heroes. A tweet shared by the IAS Association handle details how Dhal resumed duty 24 hours after his father’s death and is leading from the front in the fight against coronavirus.

“Nikunja Dhal IAS, Pr Secy Health, Govt of Odisha showed exemplary courage when he was back in his office combating the epidemic Coronavirus within 24 hours of his father’s death,” says the tweet linking an article by Ommcom News. The post also refers to Dhal and others like him as #Rolemodels.

Leading from the front. Nikunja Dhal IAS, Pr Secy Health, Govt of Odisha showed exemplary courage when he was back in his office combating the epidemic Coronavirus within 24 hours of his father’s death. #Rolemodels #IndiaFightsCorona@PMOIndia @mygovindiahttps://t.co/BTPzseQA7o — IAS Association (@IASassociation) March 17, 2020

Odisha has one confirmed case of coronavirus. On March 13, the Odisha government declared coronavirus as a “state disaster”. In an effort to tackle its spread, schools and colleges and cinema halls have been closed till March 31. People have also been advised to avoid non-essential gatherings and remain home.

The health and family welfare department among other officials have also been authorised to procure necessary drugs, equipment and other services to contain the spread of coronavirus.

B07DKJ818C

In keeping with the situation at hand, Dhal’s commitment to his work is truly commendable.

The MyGovIndia Twitter handle also tweeted about Dhal calling him an unsung hero.

The tweets have received an outpouring of praise for the IAS officer.

“Real Hero! I will wait for a chance to meet @nbdhal, Sir to thank him,” says a Twitter user. “Kudos to Mr Dhal. Responsibility first,” says another. “Salute,” comments a third.

Dhal also replied to tweet:

Among the unsung heroes are doctors and other medical professionals who are leading from the front in the battle against COVID-19. Case in point this 73-year-old emergency room doctor whose picture has now tugged at the heartstrings of many.