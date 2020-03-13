Odisha declares coronavirus as state disaster; orders schools, colleges to close till March 31

india

The Odisha government on Friday declared coronavirus as a “state disaster” and ramped up measures to tackle its spread, including closing schools and colleges among others, as the number of infected people went up across the country.

A 76-year-old man in Karnataka has died of Covid-19 and the number of coronavirus patients in the country has risen to 75, including foreign nationals, so far.

The Biju Janata Dal government ordered the closure of all educational institutions, cinema halls and swimming pools in the state till March 31 and asked people to avoid non-essential gatherings and assemblies like religious functions and wedding parties.

Chief minister Naveen Patnaik, who chaired a cabinet meeting on measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the sate, told the assembly that Covid-19 has been declared as a “state disaster” under the provisions of Disaster Management Act, 2005 to adequately empower public officials to combat its spread.

The COVID-19 Odisha Regulations, 2020, have been approved, the chief minister said.

Patnaik said Rs 200 crore has been earmarked to augment the Public Health Response Fund to combat the threat of the pandemic and for making the required expenditure.

“The last 45 days have seen human beings as a race facing one of the biggest challenges of the century. We are faced with a threat that does not discriminate between developed countries and underdeveloped countries between democratic or non-democratic countries,” he said in the assembly.

“Rich and poor societies all are equally vulnerable. UK’s health minister, the first family of Canada, senators in the US, half of Iran’s cabinet, major movie stars, sportspersons – the virus has not spared anyone,” he added.

The state assembly was suspended until the end of March.

Further measures

An empowered group of ministers has been constituted and a committee of secretaries under the chief secretary would be constituted to evaluate the emerging situation and take all necessary steps for preventing, containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Patnaik said the health and family welfare department and its directorates, as well as the district collectors and the municipal commissioners, have been authorised for making emergency procurement of necessary drugs and consumables, equipment and other required services etc. as are necessary to prevent, contain coronavirus.

Competent officers have been authorised to impose required restrictions on assemblies, congregations, institutions and establishments aiming at ‘social distancing’ to contain the spread of the virus by invoking powers under the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897 and the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973.

“This extraordinary circumstance calls for an extraordinary response. This response cannot be only at the individual, government or sectoral level. Each one of us in Odisha has to rise to the occasion and be responsible. In the absence of any vaccine or treatment, our collective responsibility is the only hope we have, to fight this epidemic,” said Patnaik.

The chief minister advised people to remain at home, reduce social interactions and avoid gatherings and go for frequent hand washing and adhere to strict sanitisation protocols. He also appealed to the people to stop chewing and spitting betel leaves in the open to stop the virus from spreading.

Numbers

In Odisha, 17 samples of suspected patients of coronavirus have tested negative. An Irish national, who arrived in Bhubaneswar last week showing symptoms of coronavirus, also tested negative.

Officials said the samples of a man of Nayagarh district, who had arrived from Tamil Nadu, has been sent for test. The man, who works in Tamil Nadu, had shown signs of the virus and got himself admitted to a government hospital in Nayagarh following which he was referred to a hospital in Bhubaneswar.

The man has been kept under quarantine in the hospital. The report of his swab sample is likely to arrive on Friday.

In Sundargarh district, officials quarantined a Japanese national at his home after he returned from Tokyo on March 1 via New Delhi. The man, employed with a Japanese MNC, works in the Rourkela Steel Plant project.

Dr SK Mishra, Sundargarh’s chief district medical officer, said the man showed no symptoms of Covid-19 upon his arrival.

Dr Mishra added since the man had returned from Japan, he has been put him in home isolation for 14 days and another fortnight of general observation since symptoms of COVID-19 take time to develop.