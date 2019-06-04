Iconic Indian ads are hidden in this picture. How many can you spot?

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, then a painting shared on Twitter might make you nostalgic. It’s an accumulation of forty classic Indian ads, and the challenge is to spot them all. From Amul’s “utterly-butterly girl” to Dhara’s “jalebi boy”, the picture is a treasure trove for those who have a special place in their hearts for the old advertisements.

This painting has 40 best Indian ads hidden, including all the classics. Lovely little trip for the nostalgia lovers. Have fun. And reward yourself with some jalebis when done. Kyonki Surf ki kharidari mein hi samajhdaari hai. :) pic.twitter.com/XCQkUHdbxo — Vaibhav Vishal (@ofnosurnamefame) May 31, 2019

It didn’t take long for netizens to take a trip down the memory lane. While some tried to identify the ads, others appreciated the painting.

Njoyed the trip down the memory lane. — Hindustani (@highmettle) May 31, 2019

I absolutely loved this ad. They should do a short film on how they shot it. — Whiskey-small Nit (@BaatonKaBhoot) May 31, 2019

Who’s done it? He/she/they deserve so much love. — Sukanya Verma (@SukanyaVerma) May 31, 2019

Later, a Twitter user claimed that he identified all the ads hidden in the painting. He also wrote that the painting is created by a team of five people - Sandeep Sawant, Hitesh Shah, Arun Udmale, Subodh and Pavan - from BBDO India.

40 memorable Indian ads. Can you find them all?

Answer: https://t.co/mlYztMaPvF



Includes a note to the organizers of #ZeeMELT (@readytomelt) where this was displayed offline.



Credit for the art: Sandeep Sawant, Hitesh Shah, Arun Udmale, Subodh and Pavan, from BBDO India pic.twitter.com/btFLPccN1E — Karthik (@beastoftraal) June 1, 2019

What’s your score? How many did you manage to spot?

