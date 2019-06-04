Today in New Delhi, India
Iconic Indian ads are hidden in this picture. How many can you spot?

From Amul’s “utterly-butterly girl” to Dhara’s “jalebi boy”, the picture is a treasure trove for those who have a special place in their hearts for the old Indian advertisements. 

it's viral Updated: Jun 04, 2019 14:34 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
It didn’t take long for netizens to take a trip down the memory lane. (Twitter/@ofnosurnamefame)

If you grew up in the 80s or 90s, then a painting shared on Twitter might make you nostalgic. It’s an accumulation of forty classic Indian ads, and the challenge is to spot them all. From Amul’s “utterly-butterly girl” to Dhara’s “jalebi boy”, the picture is a treasure trove for those who have a special place in their hearts for the old advertisements.

It didn’t take long for netizens to take a trip down the memory lane. While some tried to identify the ads, others appreciated the painting.

Later, a Twitter user claimed that he identified all the ads hidden in the painting. He also wrote that the painting is created by a team of five people - Sandeep Sawant, Hitesh Shah, Arun Udmale, Subodh and Pavan - from BBDO India.

What’s your score? How many did you manage to spot?

