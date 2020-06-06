e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 06, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / It's Viral / If you love showing affection then this dog video will speak to your soul. Watch

If you love showing affection then this dog video will speak to your soul. Watch

Who do you relate to more in this video, the doggo or the kiddo?

it-s-viral Updated: Jun 06, 2020 21:45 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
There is something for everyone to relate to in this dog video.
There is something for everyone to relate to in this dog video. (Twitter/@cIutchs)
         

Are you someone who loves showering their loved ones with hugs and kisses? Or are you the opposite who wishes those closest to them would stop touching them so much? Whichever side of preference you may fall on, there is something for everyone to relate to in this dog video.

Originally shared on Twitter in 2019, this almost 20-second-long clip has recently resurfaced on the micro-blogging application.

The recording shows a little boy flooding his pet pooch with endless hugs and kisses. What makes the whole interaction even funnier to watch is the canine’s reaction. Though it doesn’t do anything to get the tiny hooman off, its expression is worth a thousand words. Watch the video below to understand what we mean.

The clip has more than 10.1 million views. Additionally, the tweet captioned, “my dog: does absolutely nothing me:” has over 1 lakh likes.

Here is how tweeple reacted to the share. One person said, “That dog is ready for school to open up”. To which another responded with, “He is over it”.

Many on the thread tagged their lovers or friends who could relate to the kid. These people were not one bit embarrassed about their love for some warm cuddles and firm kisses.

What are your thoughts on the clip? Do you relate more to the doggo or the kiddo? Additionally, will you be sending this video to a loved one with a simple “haha us”?

Also Read | This dog and cow ‘frenship’ is one for the books! Watch

tags
top news
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
In Kejriwal’s defence of new testing norms, a warning about system collapse
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
Maharashtra banks on Remdesivir drug to fight Covid-19, will buy 10K vials
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
BJP snubs LJP, reiterates Nitish Kumar is NDA’s face for Bihar elections
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
Psy Ops: In Ladakh standoff with India, China’s PLA replays Doklam tactics
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
TDP leader alleges party member hired assassins to kill him
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
Banksy joins tens of thousands in UK protests over George Floyd’s death
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
With rising Covid-19 cases, Goa’s churches, mosques will not reopen on June 8
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
Dwayne Johnson calls for justice amid protests in US over George Floyd’s death
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCOVID-19 State TallyCovid-19Mumbai Covid-19Delhi Covid-19Lunar Eclipse 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In