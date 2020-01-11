e-paper
Saturday, Jan 11, 2020
Home / It's Viral / Impatient dog honks to get its human's attention, video amuses people

Impatient dog honks to get its human’s attention, video amuses people

In the video, the dog keeps on honking until its human comes and opens the door.

Jan 11, 2020 19:35 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
More than 46,000 people liked the video.
More than 46,000 people liked the video. (Instagram/steelervh)
         

In a video, which is downright hilarious, an impatient pet dog started beeping the car horn after its human took too long to come back. The amusing clip came to light after being shared by an Instagram user Steele von Hoff.

Hoff, whose Instagram bio says he is a professional cyclist in Australia, shared the video about two days back. “I used to do the same when mum went in to the supermarket without me. Surprised he didn’t take off down Main Street,” Hoff wrote in the caption.

In the video, the dog keeps on honking until its human comes and opens the door.

Since being shared, it has captured people’s attention. Till now, it has garnered close to 46,000 views and the numbers are increasing. Several people dropped comments on the post. While some were amused by the entire incident, others shared similar experiences. A few even commented that their pets may behave in the same way too.

“Haha... So cute & really funny,” wrote an Instagram user. “My mom’s dog did the same,” shared another. “This is so Max,” commented a third.

“Best video I’ve seen all day,” wrote a fouth. “Cheeky doggo,” commented a fifth.

What do you think of the video?

Also Read | Video of dog driving a bike with two pillion riders goes viral. Watch

