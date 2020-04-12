India to Norway, 12-year-old boy receives birthday wishes from across the world on Twitter

Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:08 IST

Around the world, several people have or will celebrate their birthdays in self-isolation as parties are off the limits amid the ongoing lockdown. Brandon, a 12-year-old boy, was also going to spend his birthday the same way without any form of festivities. However, that is when his dad, an American sports writer, decided to step in to try and make his birthday special.

Jody Smith, Brandon’s dad, took to Twitter to ask for netizens’ help to make his birthday a little bit brighter.

“This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography,” Smith tweeted. “He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map,” he added.

This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography.



He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map. pic.twitter.com/nO0draKinL — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

People from all over the world answered. How do we know? In the thread, Smith shared images of a map drawn by Brandon which pinpoints the places from which he received birthday wishes though the micro-blogging site.

Wow y’all are amazing! He’s updating each one as they come on. Thanks so much! pic.twitter.com/U5ZiPMk7on — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

We’re still updating the results as they come in. I’m thanks for all the replies! pic.twitter.com/XGpp087oe7 — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

Smith also shared an image of the boy with his birthday cake:

Taking a map break to grab some cake. He’s tickled at all the love pic.twitter.com/RieCtBYizC — Jody Smith (@JodySmithNFL) April 11, 2020

Here are some of the posts people from all corners of the world shared to make this geography loving kid’s special day even better.

Happy Birthday Brandon. I am in Dharamshala in India, this is where His Holiness Dalai Lama Lives. The mountain range is Dhauladhar pic.twitter.com/8FgGYuLN2Y — Nitin Paul (@NitinCPaul) April 11, 2020

You can mark off Rome, Italy! Happy birthday Brandon! 💛❤️ pic.twitter.com/5yOhL28d7o — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 11, 2020

Happy Birthday! That’s a great map, and geography is awesome. I’m at Stavanger, Norway 🇳🇴 pic.twitter.com/jjn4gVOEhg — Ellen Hagen 𓅃 (@northbird_ellen) April 11, 2020

