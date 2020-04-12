e-paper
Home / It's Viral / India to Norway, 12-year-old boy receives birthday wishes from across the world on Twitter

India to Norway, 12-year-old boy receives birthday wishes from across the world on Twitter

Jody Smith, Brandon’s dad, took to Twitter to ask for netizens’ help to make his birthday a little bit brighter.

it-s-viral Updated: Apr 12, 2020 20:08 IST
Trisha Sengupta
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The image shows birthday boy Brandon showing his hand drawn world map.
The image shows birthday boy Brandon showing his hand drawn world map. (Twitter/@JodySmithNFL)
         

Around the world, several people have or will celebrate their birthdays in self-isolation as parties are off the limits amid the ongoing lockdown. Brandon, a 12-year-old boy, was also going to spend his birthday the same way without any form of festivities. However, that is when his dad, an American sports writer, decided to step in to try and make his birthday special.

Jody Smith, Brandon’s dad, took to Twitter to ask for netizens’ help to make his birthday a little bit brighter.

“This is my son, Brandon. Today is his 12th Birthday. I can’t give him the party he deserves but Brandon loves geography,” Smith tweeted. “He would love it if you would RT or reply where you are so he can mark it on his map,” he added.

People from all over the world answered. How do we know? In the thread, Smith shared images of a map drawn by Brandon which pinpoints the places from which he received birthday wishes though the micro-blogging site.

Smith also shared an image of the boy with his birthday cake:

Here are some of the posts people from all corners of the world shared to make this geography loving kid’s special day even better.

A few days ago, a funny video of a man celebrating his own birthday went crazy viral online. The video sparks lots of laughter too.

