Man shows how to celebrate birthday during lockdown. It’s hilariously genius

Updated: Apr 07, 2020 15:42 IST

Highlights A man came up with an unusual idea to celebrate his birthday

The video has now gathered millions of views

There’s a chance it’ll leave you in splits

Amid the lockdown, birthdays are coming and going but parties are strictly off-limits. However, there are some who are determined to find ways to celebrate the special day. While some people are putting efforts to make this day memorable for others, a few are taking the initiative themselves. Just like this man who decided to blow the candles and cut a cake but in a way which is absolutely genius and totally hilarious.

Shared on TikTok, the video shows the man sitting in front of the cake with his mask on. In the background, you can hear people singing Happy Birthday. Within seconds, he brings out a hairdryer to blow the candles and you can still hear people cheering. Eventually, the camera pans to the opposite direction and reveals who was cheering all along. And, it’s an ingenious idea that may give you some inspiration too.

Check out the video:

With millions of views, the video also made its way onto Twitter and Instagram. From calling it a “great idea” to applauding the man’s efforts, people shared all sorts of comments. Many also wished him a belated Happy Birthday.

“Such an awesome idea,” wrote a TikTok user. “I can’t stop laughing, I needed it,” wrote another. “I feel that! My birthday is just in few days… this seems like a good idea,” expressed another.

“Lol this is how you should celebrate,” wrote a Twitter used and added another person. “At least I’ll get to eat that whole cake alone,” said another optimistically. “The blowdryer… lol,” joked another.

What do you think of this birthday celebration?

