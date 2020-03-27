Woman makes her partner’s day special, gets entire building to sing happy birthday. Watch

it-s-viral

Love, in its simplest explanation, means appreciating someone and walking that extra mile to see a smile on their face. This woman did the same for her fiancé and orchestrated an epic birthday surprise for him. In case you are trying to get creative and celebrate someone’s special day in the current situation, this video can act as an inspiration.

Hannah Chung, a photographer by profession, wanted to make her fiancé Jason Shields 30th birthday as special as possible. Unable to go outside due to lockdown, she came up with a plan involving her neighbours – while keeping in mind the aspect of social distancing.

Chung told her fiancé to accompany her to get some sun in the building’s hallway and then asked him to open a window facing the inner courtyard of the complex. Slightly confused, Shields’ did so and was met with a chorus of ‘happy birthday’, sang by 76 different families staying in his complex.

Chung captured the incident on camera and initially shared the video on TikTok. Later, Shields shared it too:

How did Chung manage to pull this herculean feat? Getting different households to agree on performing such an unusual stint is far from easy? Turns out, she slipped handwritten cards inside all the houses, detailing the time, place, and the task. And, all of them answered to celebrate Shields’ special day in a wholesome way.

People shared tons of comments on this video. While some appreciated the woman, others thanked her for making them smile amid this otherwise dark situation.

“So sweet and so cute,” wrote an Instagram user. “This is such an amazing birthday gift,” commented another. “You are soooo amaziiingg! I am teary-eyed now,” expressed a third. “Omg, this is AWESOME! I had to sing along too. So very cool,” wrote a fourth.

“You’re amazing thank you for putting a smile on our faces we needed it,” thanked a fifth. “Thank you, thank you so much for making me smile,” wrote another.

What do you think of the unusual celebration?