India vs Australia: “So proud” says Twitter after Team India’s historic win

Celebrations are on in full swing as Team India scripted history by winning the first-ever series in Australia on Monday. India won the Test series with a 2-1 victory after the fourth and final match in Sydney was drawn due to rain. This is the first time India has managed the huge feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Team India’s achievement has left fans all over the world ecstatic. People on social media have gone into meltdown mode celebrating the big win. Sports stars, politicians, celebrities from the film industry and fans of Team India have flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages.

An amazing day for Indian cricket! The resilience and determination of #TeamIndia has made this a series to be cherished. Proud of the boys. #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/qPPXhYnKzM — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 7, 2019

Congratulations #TeamIndia for this memorable win. Every cricket lover in India will be very proud of this one and a special effort by every member in the Team to ensure this result. pic.twitter.com/GLUaQgLt4S — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 7, 2019

Many congratulations #TeamIndia on this historic series win in Australia. It took a complete Team effort from every member of the side and it gives such an immense sense of satisfaction and joy to see what the boys have done on the field. Let’s cherish this special series win pic.twitter.com/QFj7oJg47i — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 7, 2019

When was the last time you did something for the first time? Historic 1st Test Series win for India in Australia! Superb effort by #TeamIndia ! It may have ended in rain but that’s not going to dampen the celebrations! Proud #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/xVN9OZtye5 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) January 7, 2019

Congratulations #TeamIndia for winning first ever Test series in #Australia🏏. It is a big moment and we are so proud!#INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/CgCyjrk1wR — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) January 7, 2019

Congratulate Team India for the spectacular maiden Test series victory on Australian soil. All round team performance helped team India win the #Cricket test series down under. #Teamindia#INDvsAUS @BCCI — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) January 7, 2019

With #TeamIndia trending on Twitter, here’s a look at how tweeple are reacting to the historic win:

Congratulations Team India for Defeating Australia in Australia and winning this historic test series. This Test Series will be remembered forever 😎. Proud of Virat, Rishabh Pant, Cheteshwar Pujara, Kuldeep Yadav. Best of luck for ODI series #MondayMotivation #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/bJa4fuf02G — Anmol 🇮🇳 (@OriginalAnmol) January 7, 2019

Jai Ho #TeamIndia gave the best news of 2019 *Yay* 2-1 pic.twitter.com/TwvoHAFZrN — Ashish ☬ (@BeingPunjabi_) January 7, 2019

Heartiest Congratulations to the Indian Cricket Team on their first ever series win in Australia. @cheteshwar1 sir your performance brilliant .👏👏👏#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/qKoLuJ0N5W — MAYUR PANDYA (@MAYURPA66804530) January 7, 2019

Virat Kohli has become the first Asian captain and the first Indian captain to win a series in Australia. “So proud to be a part of this team, great feeling!” he tweeted.

So proud to be a part of this team, great feeling! 😇 This is not just a team this is a family. 😊 Onwards and upwards from here on. 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/K0PKG8g3uK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 7, 2019

“Firstly I want to say, I’ve never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we’ve been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I’m proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile,” he said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:04 IST