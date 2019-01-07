 India vs Australia: “So proud” says Twitter after Team India’s historic win
Team India scripted history by winning the first-ever series in Australia on Monday

Virat Kohli and co celebrate their series win against Australia in Sydney.(AFP)

Celebrations are on in full swing as Team India scripted history by winning the first-ever series in Australia on Monday. India won the Test series with a 2-1 victory after the fourth and final match in Sydney was drawn due to rain. This is the first time India has managed the huge feat since they began touring Australia in 1947-48. Team India’s achievement has left fans all over the world ecstatic. People on social media have gone into meltdown mode celebrating the big win. Sports stars, politicians, celebrities from the film industry and fans of Team India have flooded Twitter with congratulatory messages.

With #TeamIndia trending on Twitter, here’s a look at how tweeple are reacting to the historic win:

Virat Kohli has become the first Asian captain and the first Indian captain to win a series in Australia. “So proud to be a part of this team, great feeling!” he tweeted.

“Firstly I want to say, I’ve never been more proud of a team than this one. The culture we’ve been able to build over the last 12 months. Our transition started here when I became the captain for the first time. Only one word to say, I’m proud. To lead these players is an honour and a privilege. They make the captain look good. Definitely deserve to enjoy this moment. By far this is my best achievement. Has to be on top of the pile,” he said.

First Published: Jan 07, 2019 14:04 IST

